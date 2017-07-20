Tornado-damaged nursing home finally demolished in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tornado-damaged nursing home finally demolished in Longview

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
The nursing home has suffered through flooding and fires. (Source: KLTV) The nursing home has suffered through flooding and fires. (Source: KLTV)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A former nursing home that was damaged from a tornado is now rubble.

Demolition crews in Longview tore down the former Eden Place nursing home on Eden drive.The nursing home was heavily damaged by a tornado in 2015.

It was evacuated, and has been empty ever since. City officials say no buyers were ever found for the property, so the demolition was ordered.

