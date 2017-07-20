Marshall police make counterfeit money bust, $2K located

On Thursday, Joshua Scales, an East Texas man charged with murder, took the stand to testify on day three of the trial. Joshua scales is on trial for the summer 2016 murder of Jordan Ladue in Troup.More >>
A former nursing home that was damaged from a tornado is now rubble.More >>
A 13-year-old is hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Thursday in Tyler.More >>
An East Texas woman has bee’s invading her home, and this is happening at several other East Texas homes. too.More >>
