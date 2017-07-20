Dash cam footage released: Man drives stolen Walmart electric shopping cart on highway

A man is in jail after an electric shopping cart was stolen from an East Texas Walmart.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday they investigated a theft in progress call that originated at 515 E. Loop 281 in Longview at the Walmart store.

Officers arrived at the store and were informed that a white male suspect had stolen one of the electric shopping carts.

The cart is valued at $4,000 and was driven from the location without permission.

The suspect, Edward Dickard, 52 from Longview, was located driving the electric cart north bound on U.S. Highway 259, just north of the city limits.

Dickard was arrested for theft of property and is currently in the Gregg County Jail under a $2,500 bond.

