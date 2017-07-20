Driver injured after rolling vehicle, driver of other vehicle leaves scene

A driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries today in a wreck in Gregg County.

The accident happened near the city of Longview at approximately 12:35 p.m in the 5000 block of State Highway 31 North.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Dodge truck stopped on the northbound shoulder of Highway 31. The truck made a U-turn from the shoulder to travel South toward Kilgore. During the U-Turn, the driver of a blue Ford F-150 was travelling North on Highway 31 and had to take evasive action to avoid the Dodge.

The two vehicles did not collide. The driver of the Ford ran off the roadway to the right and the vehicle is reported to have rolled several times. The driver was alone in the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge did not stop. The reason for that is not known at this time. DPS is asking for the public's help for any information leading to the identification of the driver of the Dodge. If you know the whereabouts of the driver you are asked to call the Gregg County Sheriff's Office at 903-236-8400.

Traffic is reportedly backed up in the area. Officials encourage you to seek alternative routes if possible.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.