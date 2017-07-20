O.J. Simpson Parole hearing, will he go free?

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

O.J. Simpson's parole hearing is underway in Carson City, Nevada; the former football star could be granted freedom.

There is a chance Simpson could be granted parole, and he could be freed from prison by Oct. 1.

The hearing is in regards to a 2007 incident, in which Simpson and five men confronted a pair of sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. Simpson alleged that the memorabilia belonged to him and he took the collectibles. He was charged with robbery.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges.

He was sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Simpson is expected to reiterate that he has kept a promise to stay out of trouble, coaches in the prison gym where he works and counsels other inmates. He is also expected to tell the board what he would do and where he would live if he is granted parole.

The board will weigh 11 categories to reach the decision, and Simpson will need four out of six possible votes to be paroled.

If he is denied parole, the current timekeeping records show a projected expiration date of Sept. 29, 2022, for his release.

