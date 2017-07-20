O.J. Simpson granted parole

O.J. Simpson was unanimously granted parole in Carson City, Nevada today.

Simpson will be free to walk out of prison on October 1.

The hearing was held in regards to a 2007 incident, in which Simpson and five men confronted a pair of sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. Simpson alleged that the memorabilia belonged to him and he took the collectibles. He was charged with robbery.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges.

He was sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison at Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.