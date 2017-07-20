Theft suspect in custody after high-speed pursuit on I-20, reportedly in stolen vehicle

A theft suspect is in custody after leading Lindale Police and DPS on a high-speed chase in Van Zandt County.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, they received a call in regards to a robbery at TX Best Smokehouse on Highway 271 and Interstate 20. Once deputies arrived, they were told that the suspect had stolen a hundred dollar bill from the register while the cashier was retrieving change. According to Texasbest Smokehouse, the suspect reached over the counter and snatched the money while the drawer was open. Therefore, the offense was not a robbery but a theft occurrence.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle down Interstate 20 West.

According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin with the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Lindale Police observed the vehicle on the freeway and engaged in a pursuit. DPS became involved in the pursuit a short time later.

DPS was able to deploy spike strips on I-20 and stop the vehicle.

A short foot chase was reported but the suspect is reported to now be in custody.

The vehicle is reported to have been stolen from the Dallas area.

KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to keep you updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.