Thursday's Weather: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Heat advisory in effect for much of ETX. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values in triple digits

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with fair skies. Mostly sunny today with more hot, humid conditions by afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s, but will feel even warmer thanks to the humidity. Heat index values, or the "feels like" temperatures will be in the triple digits as early as midday. A heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas through the evening hours. Those that are very sensitive to the heat, especially young children and the elderly should stay indoors in the air conditioning during the heat of the day. Not much relief from the heat tonight as temperatures only fall into the upper 70s. Mostly sunny again Friday with a very slight chance for an isolated shower Friday afternoon. Best chances will be far south in Deep East Texas. Friday afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid-90s. Another slight chance for rain on Saturday afternoon for areas south and east. Any showers Saturday look to be short-lived during the afternoon. A better chance for a few more showers by Sunday afternoon. A few heavy downpours can be expected and this will help cool temperatures, if only by a few degrees. Chances for rain are gone by early next week and we return to the hot, humid weather pattern that looks to continue through the end of the month.

