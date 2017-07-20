Tyler woman injured after being intentionally struck by vehicle, - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler woman injured after being intentionally struck by vehicle, suspect in custody

Keria Mumphrey. (Source: Smith County Jail) Keria Mumphrey. (Source: Smith County Jail)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

A Tyler woman is injured and the suspect is in custody after police say the victim was intentionally hit by a vehicle after an altercation at a night club.

Around 12:31 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a pedestrian wreck in the parking lot of a self-service car wash in the 1100 block of West Bow Street.

After an investigation into the incident officers concluded the victim was intentionally struck by another vehicle following an altercation outside the Banana Tree Night Club located at 1000 W. Gentry Parkway.

The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle, a gold Nissan car, fled the scene before officers arrived. 

Police say during the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Keria Mumphrey, 21, of Tyler.

Mumphrey was located a short time later and taken into custody.

Mumphrey was transported to the Smith County Jail and booked in for aggravated assault.

