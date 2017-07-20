Tyler teen injured in overnight shooting identified - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler teen injured in overnight shooting identified

Mardreus Ward was injured after shots were fired into his home early Thursday morning. (Source: Family) Mardreus Ward was injured after shots were fired into his home early Thursday morning. (Source: Family)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The mother of a teen who was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting early Thursday in Tyler says the boy is in good spirits.

Police officers were called to 3954 McDonald Road around 3:04 a.m. after reports of multiple gunshots.

Several 9 mm caliber rounds were fired into the home through a window, striking the teen in the leg, according to Tyler Police.

The mother of 13-year old, Mardreus Ward says he is in good spirits and will be undergoing surgery this morning for three gunshot wounds to his leg.

"The shell casings that we found were in the yard, right beside the house," said Lt. Jason Burton. "It appears someone walked up beside the house and fired through the window."

Mardreus was taken to East Texas Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. Officers said at least one shot was fired while police were at the scene.

No information about a possible suspect is available at this time, according to detectives.

Anyone with information involving this case is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.

