Cowboys report to training camp on Saturday

OXNARD, CA (KLTV) -

On Saturday July 22nd, the Cowboys will report to training camp in Oxnard, California. The fun part, KLTV sports director Justin Woodard is going be there with the team.

Dallas is coming off a solid 2016 campaign where in won 13 games and claimed the NFC East title. The future and outlook for the 2017 season is bright with a good mix of veterans and young guys on the roster. Now second year players in quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott need to continue to improve after impressing as rookies.

The Cowboys defense lost a lot of players to free agency this offseason, but head coach Jason Garrett and company focused on that side of the ball in the NFL Draft. How Dallas plans to get constant pressure on the quarterback and who steps up on the defensive line remains to be seen, but the secondary faces questions as well.

The Cowboys have not had back to back double-digit win seasons since 1995-1996, and they haven't made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2006-2007. Lufkin native and star wide receiver Dez Bryant and veteran tight end Jason Witten will help to buck that trend.

