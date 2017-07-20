Dez Bryant to visit Lufkin; Former Panther Keke Coutee doing Dez - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Dez Bryant to visit Lufkin; Former Panther Keke Coutee doing Dez things in college

Coutee celebrates Dez Bryant style during 2016 season. Coutee celebrates Dez Bryant style during 2016 season.

Before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, it appears wide receiver Dez Bryant wants to have some fun in his hometown. On his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Bryant said he will be in Lufkin Thursday and is bringing barbecue. And I'm talking $16,000 worth.

The three-time Pro Bowler is also looking to play a few games of kickball. The event is slated to take place at a park in Lufkin.

Meanwhile, former Lufkin star Keke Coutee is doing Dez things. The wide receiver represented Texas Tech at Big 12 Media Days on Monday and has earned a couple preseason honors ahead of his junior campaign.

Coutee has a ways to go before being compared to Bryant, but is on the right track. On the Biletnikoff award watch list, Coutee had 890 receiving yards
last year, and his biggest game came against Baylor at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Naturally, Coutee threw up the "X" Dez style on one of his two touchdowns and told KLTV Sports he's always looked up to the former Lufkin great.

