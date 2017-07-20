Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler

At the Division III level, the Howard Payne coaching staff is trying to turn the Yellow Jackets football program around. First year head man Braxton Harris is already on the right track for two reasons.

Number one, Harris hired Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson to be his offensive coordinator in January. Number two, HPU held a camp at Rose stadium in Tyler on Wednesday night to scout the talent in the region and perhaps scoop up a few recruits.

Numerous East Texans are already on the Yellow Jackets roster, but Harris and Gipson want more difference maker in Brownwood.



