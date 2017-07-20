Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler

Gipson returned to East Texas with Howard Payne coaching staff. Gipson returned to East Texas with Howard Payne coaching staff.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

At the Division III level, the Howard Payne coaching staff is trying to turn the Yellow Jackets football program around. First year head man Braxton Harris is already on the right track for two reasons.

Number one, Harris hired Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson to be his offensive coordinator in January. Number two, HPU held a camp at Rose stadium in Tyler on Wednesday night  to scout the talent in the region and perhaps scoop up a few recruits.

Numerous East Texans are already on the Yellow Jackets roster, but Harris and Gipson want more difference maker in Brownwood.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Dez Bryant to visit Lufkin; Former Panther Keke Coutee doing Dez things in college

    Dez Bryant to visit Lufkin; Former Panther Keke Coutee doing Dez things in college

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:15:19 GMT
    Coutee celebrates Dez Bryant style during 2016 season.Coutee celebrates Dez Bryant style during 2016 season.

    Before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, it appears wide receiver Dez Bryant wants to have some fun in his hometown. On his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Bryant said he will be in Lufkin Thursday and is bringing barbecue.

    More >>

    Before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, it appears wide receiver Dez Bryant wants to have some fun in his hometown. On his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Bryant said he will be in Lufkin Thursday and is bringing barbecue.

    More >>

  • Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler

    Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler

    Thursday, July 20 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-07-20 04:05:56 GMT
    Gipson returned to East Texas with Howard Payne coaching staff.Gipson returned to East Texas with Howard Payne coaching staff.

    At the Division III level, the Howard Payne coaching staff is trying to turn the Yellow Jackets football program around. First year head man Braxton Harris is already on the right track for two reasons. Number one, Harris hired Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson to be his offensive coordinator in January. Number two, HPU held a camp at Rose stadium in Tyler on Wednesday night..

    More >>

    At the Division III level, the Howard Payne coaching staff is trying to turn the Yellow Jackets football program around. First year head man Braxton Harris is already on the right track for two reasons. Number one, Harris hired Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson to be his offensive coordinator in January. Number two, HPU held a camp at Rose stadium in Tyler on Wednesday night..

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly