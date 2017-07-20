Gipson and Howard Payne coaching staff come to Tyler

Before the Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, it appears wide receiver Dez Bryant wants to have some fun in his hometown. On his official Facebook page on Wednesday, Bryant said he will be in Lufkin Thursday and is bringing barbecue.More >>
At the Division III level, the Howard Payne coaching staff is trying to turn the Yellow Jackets football program around. First year head man Braxton Harris is already on the right track for two reasons. Number one, Harris hired Bishop Gorman head coach Coby Gipson to be his offensive coordinator in January. Number two, HPU held a camp at Rose stadium in Tyler on Wednesday night..More >>
With almost 30 East Texans in the Big 12, including three that represented their program at Media Days on Monday, we have focused a lot on our players the last few days. First year Texas head coach Tom Herman will be counting on several "Beast Texans" in 2017, but Herman himself made some headlines in Frisco.More >>
