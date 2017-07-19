Texas head coach Tom Herman has consequences for losing

With almost 30 East Texans in the Big 12, including three that represented their program at Media Days on Monday, we have focused a lot on our players

the last few days.

First year Texas head coach Tom Herman will be counting on several "Beast Texans" in 2017, but Herman himself made some headlines in Frisco.

The former Houston head man is passionate about turning the Longhorns around. Since taking over and coming up in fall camp, there are consequences

for losing, including eating nasty food.

Only three players on the Longhorns roster have been on a winning team and 75 percent of the guys inside the lockeroom have never been to a bowl game.

To change the culture in Austin, Herman is stressing competition and victory.



