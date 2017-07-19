Nearly 4 years after Longview hospital stabbing, accused killer to stand trial

Nearly four years after two East Texans were murdered, their accused killer will be going to trial.



Kyron Templeton has been in the Gregg County Jail charged with capital murder since November 2013. Wednesday, his trial date was set for October 16.



Templeton is accused of fatally stabbing Nurse Gail Sandidge and 82-year-old Harris Teel at the former Ambulatory Surgical Center in Longview. Three other people suffered stab wounds, but survived.



A competency hearing on Templeton was ordered in March, and he was found competent to stand trial.



