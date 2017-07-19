Longview man arrested for assaulting officers

An East Texas man has been jailed on numerous charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers.



Gregg County deputies responded to an altercation on Turk Street Tuesday where they arrested 46-year-old Jeremy Jordan of Longview. Jordan resisted arrest, then as he was being taken into custody, spat at officers.



While undergoing medical screening at the jail, Jordan assaulted two more deputies. He's charged with harassing public servants, resisting arrest, public intoxication and assaulting public servants, and remains in the Gregg County Jail on over $12,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.