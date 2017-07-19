Palestine sales tax revenues will be over $300,000 lower than last year

The mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, which was show to cause birth defects in pregnant women, never gained a foothold in the United States.More >>
The mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, which was show to cause birth defects in pregnant women, never gained a foothold in the United States.More >>
An East Texas veteran has been fighting a different battle now, over Toll Road 49.More >>
An East Texas veteran has been fighting a different battle now, over Toll Road 49.More >>
An experiment two years in the making is finally going to liftoff.More >>
An experiment two years in the making is finally going to liftoff.More >>
The City of Palestine is estimating sales tax revenues will total about $313,000 less than last year.More >>
The City of Palestine is estimating sales tax revenues will total about $313,000 less than last year.More >>
When it comes to motorcycles, the roads just aren't the same as they used to be.More >>
When it comes to motorcycles, the roads just aren't the same as they used to be.More >>