Marshall PD releases video of EZ Mart ATM targeted for second time

From Marshall PD:

The Marshall Police Department is investigating an attempted theft of an ATM that caused extensive damage to a local business. On Tuesday, July 18 at approximately 5:42 a.m. two individuals drove up to the EZ Mart in the 2500 block of W. Pinecrest Drive and attempted to steal the ATM from the business. Surveillance video shows the unsuccessful pair in action. The vehicle used in this crime has been reported stolen and not recovered.

The vehicle is described as a red Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck with Texas plates AC11120. This is the second time this summer this EZ Mart has been targeted in an attempted ATM theft. The first crime occurred on May 19 and the suspects in that case have not been identified.

Anyone with information about either case is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or, those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

