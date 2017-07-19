Marshall PD releases video of EZ Mart ATM targeted for second time

A man who was convicted of killing two women and sentenced to life in prison has lost an appeal.More >>
A 30-year-old Longview, Texas man has been indicted for his role in a student financial aid fraud scheme.More >>
A teenager is in the hospital after failing to yield the right of way.More >>
An East Texas man is currently in jail for reportedly assaulting his brother with a metal pipe.More >>
Tyler Police Detectives presented arrest warrants for Cederrick Monshod Shaquil Clarkson, Demarcus Franshun Davis and Kentrell Dewayne Davis on the charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Promotion of ProstitutionMore >>
