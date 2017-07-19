Dallas police suspend Ezekiel Elliott investigation due to lack of witness

Dallas police have suspended their investigation into an incident at a bar allegedly involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, according to ESPN. Police say that they have been unable to contact the alleged victim, and he has not tried to contact them.

The incident in question was reported by Dallas Police Department, who said officers were dispatched to a bar in the city about 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

"A 30-year-old man said he was physically assaulted but could not identify who assaulted him. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," ESPN reported.

No arrests were made, and police did not name any suspects, ESPN said.



