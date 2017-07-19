Teen hospitalized after Tyler bicycle wreck

A teenager is in the hospital after failing to yield the right of way.

According to the Tyler Police Department, on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Lake Placid and San Jacinto Drive where a female riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle.

Police determined that the female identified as Sara Scott, 19 of Tyler was traveling southbound on San Jacinto Drive and entered out into the intersection of Lake Placid Road failing to yield the right of way to a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Lake Placid Road.

Scott was transported to a local hospital by EMS with unknown injuries. According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not found at fault in this incident.

