Police: Sleeper awakened, chokes brother with metal pipe

An East Texas man is currently in jail for reportedly assaulting his brother with a metal pipe.

Marco Antonio Orduna, 21, was arrested on Monday after Sulphur Springs Police responded to a domestic assault call.

Sulphur Springs police tell KLTV that Orduna was upset that he had been awakened by his brother. Orduna threatened his brother and then attempted to choke him with a metal pipe.

Officers determined there was enough evidence present at the scene to charge Orduna with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Orduna was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Orduna also had an outstanding warrant out of Bowie County for a possession of marijuana charge.

