Tyler Police: 2 suspects arrested, 1 sought in prostitution case

From the Tyler Police Department:

On April 20th, 2017, officers of the Tyler Police Department responded to a call for service at the Rodeway Inn Hotel, located at 3393 Loop 323 SSW in Tyler. The caller, a black female victim, age 17, told officers that she had been picked up the day before from a restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas and was brought to Tyler by three male subjects, later identified by investigators as Cederrick Monshod Shaquil Clarkson (B/M 03-06-1992), Demarcus Franshun Davis (B/M 12-01-1991) and Kentrell Dewayne Davis (B/M 02-07-1993).

The complainant explained that Cederrick, Demarcus and Kentrell were promoters of prostitution who orchestrated the activities of a prostitution enterprise which utilized at least four female victims including a black female, age 17 from Grand Prairie, TX, a white female, age 17 from Haltom City, TX, a white female, age 36 from Frisco, TX and a Hispanic female, age 22 from Rockdale, TX.

Detectives conducted interviews and forensically examined evidence including electronic devices, social media and surveillance video pertaining to this investigation. After a thorough investigation conducted in conjunction with the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations Division (HSI), investigators concluded that Cederrick Clarkson, Demarcus Davis and Kentrell Davis knowingly controlled, supervised and managed this prostitution enterprise, consisting of four victims, two of which were people under the age of 18 (considered a “child” by statute).

On July 7th, 2017, Tyler Police Detectives presented arrest warrants for Cederrick Monshod Shaquil Clarkson, Demarcus Franshun Davis and Kentrell Dewayne Davis on the charge of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity for Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution to Smith County 114th District Judge Christi Kennedy who signed the warrants and set bond at $400,000 each. The first degree felony charge carries a maximum possible sentence of up to life in prison.

Two of the subjects, Kentrell Davis and Demarcus Davis were arrested at the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, TX as they were already in custody for separate offenses. They remain in the Tarrant County Jail at this time.

The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cederrick Clarkson who has not yet been located. Clarkson is from the Shreveport, LA area but has recently been living at hotels and motels in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.