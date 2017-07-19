Lone Star volunteer firefighter critically injured in wreck

A Lone Star Volunteer firefighter was critically injured yesterday in Jefferson.

Shane Terrell was involved in a car wreck with a semi trailer truck.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Department, the wreck occurred on U.S.59 South and FM 2208 around 3 p.m on Tuesday.

Details as to what led to the crash are unclear at this time.

Lone Star Fire Chief Jerry Stoermer confirms with KLTV that Terrell suffered several injuries including injuries to the head and internal bleeding.

Stoermer says that Terrell needs "all the prayers he can get."

Terrell is currently being treated for his injuries at LSU Hospital in Shreveport.

