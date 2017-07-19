Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the mi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy, hot & humid. Highs in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Another warm, humid start with fair skies and temperatures in the upper 70s this morning.  Partly cloudy today with light south winds.  Hot and humid with afternoon temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s.  High humidity means those temperatures will be feeling more like the triple digits by afternoon.  Mostly sunny skies for the end of the week with more hot, humid conditions.  Temperatures will once again be in the mid to upper 90s for Thursday and Friday afternoons.  A very slight chance for rain, especially in southern areas Friday afternoon.  That slight chance for rain continues for the weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms possible Saturday and again Sunday afternoon.  The chance for rain will cool temperatures, but only by a degree or two.  High temperatures this weekend are still expected to be in the lower to mid 90s.  This all too familiar summer weather will continue into next week.

