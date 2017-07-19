Lufkin product Keke Coutee named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Lufkin product and Texas Tech wide receiver Keke Coutee, who represented the Red Raiders at Big 12 Media Days on Monday, has been named to the Biletnikoff award watch list.



The trophy is handed out each year to the most outstanding receiver in college football.

Also on the All-Big 12 preseason team, Coutee had a breakout sophomore campaign where he was second on Texas Tech with 890 receiving yards to go with seven touchdowns.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.