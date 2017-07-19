Lufkin product Keke Coutee named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Yesterday could have been described as a red carpet event for East Texas, but today none of the nearly 30 athletes from our region that compete in the big 12 were here. Turns out, that was okay. Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman and Head Coach Matt Rhule couldn't stop raving about the talent East Texas brings to both the Longhorns and Bears; but also the character and work ethic that Beast Texans are best known for. "I think there is a bit of a toughness about them....More >>
Big 12 Media Days is meant to preview the season, talk some football, and figure out who might be this year's breakout super star. But when you have fun-loving East Texans in the mix the conversation can take a turn for the fashionable side. "It's a clip-on, it's a clip-on bow-tie." whispers Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech receiver, about his teammate Keke Coutee. Representing Texas Tech both Dylan Cantrell of Whitehouse and Lufkin native Keke Coutee put on their be...More >>
