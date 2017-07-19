Herman and Rhule counting on East Texans in first season with re - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Herman and Rhule counting on East Texans in first season with respective programs

Matt Rhule talks with the media on Tuesday in Frisco. Matt Rhule talks with the media on Tuesday in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX (KLTV) -

On Day one of Big 12 Media Days the presence of three East Texans stole the show. While there weren't any players from our region in attendance at The Star in Frisco on Tuesday, their talents still took center stage.

Since its formation in 1996, no first year head coach has led his program to a Big 12 title. Trying to book that trend, Tom Herman of Texas, and Baylor's Matt Rhule will be counting on East Texans to help lead the way in 2017.

Herman, who won 22 games in two seasons at Houston with former John Tyler Lions Greg Ward Jr. and Tyus Bowser doing a lot of heavy lifting, is now counting on three East Texas natives at defensive back to shut down opposing high flying offenses.

For Rhule, his East Texas weapons come in the form of offensive firepower. 

Of the nearly 30 players from the area that play in the Big 12, 15 suit up for Texas and Baylor.

