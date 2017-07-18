Wood County dog owners say shooting of their dog by deputy not justified

The Wood County Sheriff's Office has released body cam video that shows an encounter with an East Texas deputy fatally shooting a dog he claims attacked him. The video may be disturbing for some.

The sheriff's office says the incident, involving their deputy, happened about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of County Road 2260 near Mineola.

Tuesday, the dog's owners questioned the deputy’s actions.

The video begins with a deputy in the driveway of a home next to two barking dogs. The barking continues a few seconds more and it's at this point that the sheriff's office says the deputy had to attack because he was being attacked.



"Shots fired. I had to shoot a dog," the deputy says on the video.



Seconds later Ashley Frazier, one of the dog’s owners, comes out.



"You just killed my dog,” Frazier says.

“Well she attacked me," the deputy says. "Yes, she did."



The deputy stands firm after the resident confronts him saying that he wasn't attacked.



"Did you not see her try to bite my leg?” the deputy asks.



The deputy says the dog bit the leg of his pants. Frazier is telling her side of the story and reliving those moments.



"I look over there and my dog is laying right there, and the cop is back there at his door already and I just started screaming, because he killed my dog and I didn't understand why he was here," Frazier says.



The sheriff's office says the deputy was there to follow up and get more information on a crime.



"She does not bite, she has never bitten anybody. You've just killed my dog," Frazier says.



"I've got this all on here," the deputy says as he points at his camera.

After seeing the video, the dog's owners maintain that the deputy did not have to use deadly force on the dog and that it did not seem like the dog attacked the deputy.

Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo did not want to speak on camera, but says the case is closed and says at this time, there will not be further investigation into this incident.

Castloo states that the dog has shown previous aggression toward another deputy in 2016. He says any threats to the deputy or his family will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously.

