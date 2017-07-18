City of Tyler adopts new noise ordinance standards

Tyler Police will begin to enforce the ordinance using decibel levels beginning next week. (Source: KLTV)

Tyler City Council outlined new noise ordinance requirements in their meeting last week.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the new ordinance language means police will now measure noise complaints at specific decibel levels, much like monitoring speed on a roadway, rather than using personal judgment if sounds from cars, residences or businesses are deemed too loud past the noise curfew.

The new ordinance means any noise above 75 decibels from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday is subject to violation. The noise will be measured from the area of complaint, not the area where the noise is produced. The curfew is extended to 11 p.m. on weekends. For the downtown area, businesses and persons are given an extra hour past the normal curfew.

"The new ordinance is a marked improvement over what we had previously," Tyler Police Department Chief Jimmy Toler said.

He says that the department will wait one week before enforcing the new requirements, giving residents and businesses time to adjust. After one week, he says that first offenders will be subject to a warning.

Repeat offenders, or those who refuse to lower their volume after being issued a warning, will be issued a citation.

Toler says the citation is a Class C Misdemeanor and can be paid or argued in the city's municipal court.

The change in the ordinance will not affect or alter the noise permit process for special events.

