First all-female foster home opening in Smith County

Hope Haven, the first all-female foster home in Smith County, is scheduled to open in August.

The home costs over $2 million and is fully paid for by donations, grants and volunteer efforts. The home will serve 16 girls, ages 13-17, and will be staffed by about 10 people.

Lisa Ferguson founded Hope Haven and says this initiative has personal meaning.



“When I was 16, I got taken from my home by CPS. I got put in my aunt's home for a few months, and then we were placed back in my home, so I lived there under abuse for several years.”

A grand opening will be held August 19 and 20. It will be free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.