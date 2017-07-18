Tyler Police install carbon monoxide detectors in Ford Explorers

An East Texas police department is taking steps to keep their officers safe while they are inside their patrol cars.

The Tyler Police Department has installed carbon monoxide detectors inside some of their patrol vehicles. This after several Austin police officers were sickened by fumes in the same model car.

"We have it up on the visor in the center so a passenger or a driver could observe what it's going to do," said Tyler Police Spokesperson Don Martin.



Approximately two months ago, the department installed carbon monoxide detectors to all the Ford Explorers in their fleet.

"It changes a color if it detects any gas fumes within the car," Martin said.



Back in March a police officer in Austin was sickened from the deadly gas in his patrol car; a Ford Explorer. In July, five more Austin police officers were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.



"Not just Austin, but law enforcement across the nation, where they detected a possible problem. We want to make sure that we are proactive versus reactive," Martin said.



According to a report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in some models gas was released when the car accelerated and while the air conditioning was on.



The models affected are from 2011 to 2015. Tyler police have one 2013 model, eleven 2014 models and eighteen 2015 models.

“We like to keep them running so its not powering them down and bringing them back up,” Martin said.



So far, the Tyler Police Department has not had any reports of carbon monoxide in their vehicles. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office also has eight Ford Explorers in its fleet, but they said they are not used in a patrol capacity.

