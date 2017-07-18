Marshall EZ Mart ATM targeted for second time, suspects on the loose

Marshall Police are searching for two men who attempted to steal an ATM machine early this morning.

It happened just before 5:30 Tuesday morning at the EZ Mart in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.

Two black males reportedly pulled up in a red truck to the entrance of the store, went inside and wrapped a chain around the ATM machine. They tried to drive away with the machine but failed. The men fled the scene.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Back in May, Marshall Police released surveillance video showing a duo trying to steal the same machine. They were unsuccessful. The vehicle used in that crime was stolen and was recovered and returned to the owner.

It's unknown at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Tuesday's attempted theft caused extensive damage to the ATM as it became dislodged from the wall, according to Marshall Police.

To provide information on the case, call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. To make an anonymous tip, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

