Rep. Clardy files teacher pay, recruitment, retention legislation

Texas State Representative Travis Clardy filed HB 198, today, which increases teacher pay.

The legislation also gives greater flexibility to administrators in order to recruit and retain the best teachers in Texas public schools.

Clardy is currently serving his second term as state representative for House District 11 which includes Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties.

“Every Texas student deserves the opportunity for a quality education,” said Rep. Clardy. “That means we must have motivated teachers joining the ranks of the many outstanding professionals we have in Texas classrooms today. The first step to accomplishing that goal is providing competitive pay for our teachers while encouraging some of our best and brightest to work where our education needs are greatest. We must also give our school districts the tools they need to retain and reward our best teachers. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the legislature to pass meaningful teacher compensation reform that restores the teaching profession to the honored and respected status it deserves, with an increased focus on student outcomes.”

HB 198 will establish an average $1,000 pay raise by creating new teacher distinctions which will help districts recruit and retain the best teachers. In order to accomplish this, the legislation establishes a Teacher Quality Allotment, which will provide funding for the teacher pay raises and retention.

Governor Greg Abbott announced a special session of the 85th legislature to convene in Austin starting July 18th. There are 19 issues on the special session call in addition to teacher pay increases, including school finance reform and property tax changes. The special session – called solely at the Governor’s discretion - can last up to 30 days.

