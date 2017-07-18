Longview Fire Department selects new fire marshal, PIO

Longview Fire Department announced its new fire marshal and public information officer Tuesday.



The fire department said that Kevin May has been promoted to the combined position, which was vacated by a retiring Johnny Zackary in June.



Officials said that May has been an employee of the Longview Fire Department since August 2000, and has served as deputy fire marshal since February 2012.

