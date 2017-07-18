2 vehicle wreck causing traffic delays on Loop 323 at American Legion Road

A two-vehicle wreck at Loop 323 and American Legion Road is causing traffic delays.

The wreck occurred shortly after 3 p.m.

DPS is on the scene and tells KLTV that a truck was heading northbound, attempting to turn onto the loop extension, when it collided with the car.

Two people inside the truck were transported to the hospital and one person inside the car. All three people are reported to have minor injuries.

Emergency crews are working to clear the wreck. Avoid the area if at all possible.

