Copy-Aquarium to open Aug. 31

Shreveport Aquarium is set to open Aug. 31.
"That date is dependent on the aquarium to be able to condition the environment for the sea life to make sure that they are going to be safe and healthy in their individual tanks," spokesman Jake Wood said.
A grand opening date will be announced in the coming weeks, he added.
Season tickets are on sale and available on the aquarium's website.
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
Texas State Representative Travis Clardy filed HB 198, today, which increases teacher pay.More >>
Texas State Representative Travis Clardy filed HB 198, today, which increases teacher pay.More >>
Longview Fire Department announced its new fire marshal and public information officer Tuesday.More >>
Longview Fire Department announced its new fire marshal and public information officer Tuesday.More >>
A wreck at Loop 323 and American Legion Road is causing traffic delays.More >>
A wreck at Loop 323 and American Legion Road is causing traffic delays.More >>
“We’re trying to give residents a way to dispose of these drugs safely,” says Darrell Coslin, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Information Officer. “So they’re not just being put into the water system or put in the trash where somebody else might come along.”More >>
“We’re trying to give residents a way to dispose of these drugs safely,” says Darrell Coslin, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Information Officer. “So they’re not just being put into the water system or put in the trash where somebody else might come along.”More >>
Wood County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information after a deputy fatally shot a dog.More >>
Wood County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information after a deputy fatally shot a dog.More >>