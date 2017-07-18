OSHA issues fine in electrocution death of Oncor contractor

In February, a contractor working on a downed power line in Tyler was injured by exposure to a live wire, and a second contractor was killed. OSHA has investigated the incident, and has now issued a fine.

Tyler police said the two people were Wesley Ray Cain, 34, of Whitehouse, and Billy Titsworth, 42 of Wills Point. Cain was transported to ETMC and later pronounced dead. Titsworth was transported to Trinity Mother Francis and then transferred to Dallas.

OSHA has investigated and posted a pending abatement of violations on their site. An initial penalty of $12,675 has been issued by OSHA in connection with the incident, though they say that the inspection is not yet closed, meaning the violation could be added to or deleted altogether.

The two Oncor contractors were injured while attempting to make repairs to a damaged utility pole. They were employed by Willbros T&D Services, according to spokesperson Steve Breitigam.

Breitgam said one of the men came in contact with a wire that was still live. That man came in contact with the other and electricity was transferred through their bodily connection.

Oncor spokesperson Charles Hill said at the time that they were investigating and to determine why the electricity was not turned off. HIll said contractors are trained to treat every line they approach like it’s live.

Tyler Police Department said the pole was damaged by a driver who struck it in the 1000 block of Southeast Loop 323. The driver then fled the scene.

Related: Tyler police identify 1 killed, 1 injured by electrical shock

Police say the driver in the crash, Adrian Juarez Noyola, 25, of Tyler, was operating the vehicle without a license. Investigators obtained a warrant for Noyola, who was charged with duty upon striking fixture/landscape, a class B misdemeanor.

Noyola was arrested and transported to Smith County Jail.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.