Sheriff's office releases information after dog fatally shot by deputy in Wood County

Wood County Sheriff's Office is releasing more information after a deputy fatally shot a dog.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of County Road 2260 in Mineola.

According to Wood County Sheriff Tom Castloo, the deputy was in the area following up on a crime. When the deputy arrived at a residence, a dog came out. Castloo says body camera footage shows the dog "attacked the deputy."

Castloo says the deputy backed up and the dog again attacked, so the deputy shot the dog.

According to Castloo, the animal has shown previous aggression toward another deputy in 2016.

The deputy is not on administrative leave at this time.

The sheriff said any threats to the deputy or his family will not be tolerated and will be taken seriously.

