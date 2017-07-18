Driver killed on U.S. 80 near Mineola after hitting tree

One person was killed in a one vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 80 on Monday.

Abraham Silverio Lopez, 57, of Grand Saline was traveling westbound on US-80 when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree. DPS can't confirm at this time why Lopez went off the road.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to DPS, the crash happened approximately six miles west of Mineola, just before 6 p.m.

Lopez' body was taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Mineola.

