Smith County man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Smith County man is behind bars and is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Grant Edward Cook, 55, of Flint is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, of a victim younger than 14 years of age.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of July 4, in the 22100 block of State Highway 155 in Flint, Cook reportedly sexually assaulted a young female victim that was staying at his residence for the holiday. The victim told a family member that Cook had touched her genitals. The incident was later reported to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was issued for Cook's residence and business. He was placed under arrest on July 17 and booked into the Smith County Jail.

Cook's bond has been set at $150,000.

