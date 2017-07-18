4-ingredient limeade pie by Mama Steph

Since it's summer and it is HOT, here is my mother’s refrigerator limeade pie, which you can make in five minutes and enjoy after it has a short chill in the fridge!
Refrigerator Limeade Pie
Ingredients:
8 ounces frozen limeade, thawed
8 ounces whipped topping or whipped cream
14 ounce can condensed milk
Pre-made graham cracker or shortbread crust
Optional: green food coloring
Method:
Alternatively, you can use lemonade concentrate in the same amount, and leave uncolored or use a few drops of yellow food color, just for fun.
