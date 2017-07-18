4-ingredient limeade pie by Mama Steph

Since it's summer and it is HOT, here is my mother’s refrigerator limeade pie, which you can make in five minutes and enjoy after it has a short chill in the fridge!

Refrigerator Limeade Pie

Ingredients:

8 ounces frozen limeade, thawed

8 ounces whipped topping or whipped cream

14 ounce can condensed milk

Pre-made graham cracker or shortbread crust

Optional: green food coloring

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine whipped cream and condensed milk, and blend using hand mixer until combined. Pour in the thawed limeade and, if desired, 3-4 drops of green food coloring, and mix on lower speed until completely combined. Pour into the crust, then refrigerate for at least thirty minutes. You can also freeze, if desired. Thaw slightly to make it easier to cut, if so.

Alternatively, you can use lemonade concentrate in the same amount, and leave uncolored or use a few drops of yellow food color, just for fun.