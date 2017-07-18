NTSB releases preliminary report of Tyler plane crash that killed two people

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary accident report today in regards to the fatal plane crash near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport Thursday, July 13.

Mobile users click here to view PDF of Preliminary report.

William Robert Walls III, 62, of Huntsville, was killed along with Pastor Trevor Morris, 39, of Murchison when the plane they were in crashed shortly after take-off.

Walls was a member of The Ark Church in Conroe and a retired Southwest Airlines pilot.

Morris was a pastor at Union Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro and a father of five. Morris was also the vice president at Burton Oil Service Operations.

