Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! A warm start with light winds and a few areas of patchy fog. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s, but feeling like the triple digits because of the high humidity. A very, very slight chance for an isolated shower to pop up this afternoon, but any showers will be few and far between. Winds will be light this afternoon out of the south. More hot, humid weather continues this week. Tonight, temperatures drop into the mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures back in the mid 90s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 90s in a few places. A slight chance for afternoon showers returns to the forecast for Friday and will continue into the weekend. At this point, chances are very slight, so there's no reason to cancel any weekend outdoor plans.

