Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot and humid - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tuesday's Weather: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas!  A warm start with light winds and a few areas of patchy fog.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s, but feeling like the triple digits because of the high humidity.  A very, very slight chance for an isolated shower to pop up this afternoon, but any showers will be few and far between.  Winds will be light this afternoon out of the south.  More hot, humid weather continues this week.  Tonight, temperatures drop into the mid 70s.  Mostly sunny skies tomorrow with high temperatures back in the mid 90s.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Thursday and Friday with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 90s in a few places.  A slight chance for afternoon showers returns to the forecast for Friday and will continue into the weekend.  At this point, chances are very slight, so there's no reason to cancel any weekend outdoor plans.

  • Big 12 Media Days kicks off with East Texas style

    Big 12 Media Days kicks off with East Texas style

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:58:27 GMT
    KLTV Staff

    Big 12 Media Days is meant to preview the season, talk some football, and figure out who might be this year's breakout super star. But when you have fun-loving East Texans in the mix the conversation can take a turn for the fashionable side.  "It's a clip-on, it's a clip-on bow-tie." whispers Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech receiver, about his teammate Keke Coutee.  Representing Texas Tech both Dylan Cantrell of Whitehouse and Lufkin native Keke Coutee put on their be...

  • East Texans in spotlight at Big 12 Media Days

    East Texans in spotlight at Big 12 Media Days

    Monday, July 17 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-07-18 02:41:12 GMT
    KLTV Staff
    Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days included not one, not two, but three East Texans representing their team.  For Texas Tech, Whitehouse native Dylan Cantrell and Lufkin native Keke Coutee both brought their media "A"  game catching questions left and right. For TCU, Longview native Travin Howard also tackled with ease.  With nearly 30 East Texans in the Big 12 this season, it is sure to be a fun football season.  Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. More >>
  • Special legislative session renews debate over property tax reform

    Special legislative session renews debate over property tax reform

    Monday, July 17 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-07-18 00:09:25 GMT
    Tyler City Hall opposes legislation similar to SB2, saying that their goal is never to raise taxes, but that the state should stay out of local matters. (Source: KLTV)Tyler City Hall opposes legislation similar to SB2, saying that their goal is never to raise taxes, but that the state should stay out of local matters. (Source: KLTV)

    Legislators from across Texas are heading to Austin for a special legislative session. The session, which convenes Tuesday, was called by Governor Abbott after the regular session ended.

