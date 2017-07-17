East Texans in spotlight at Big 12 Media Days

Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days included not one, not two, but three East Texans representing their team.

For Texas Tech, Whitehouse native Dylan Cantrell and Lufkin native Keke Coutee both brought their media "A" game catching questions left and right. For TCU, Longview native Travin Howard also tackled with ease.

With nearly 30 East Texans in the Big 12 this season, it is sure to be a fun football season.

