East Texans in spotlight at Big 12 Media Days

Day 1 of Big 12 Media Days included not one, not two, but three East Texans representing their team. 

For Texas Tech, Whitehouse native Dylan Cantrell and Lufkin native Keke Coutee both brought their media "A"  game catching questions left and right. For TCU, Longview native Travin Howard also tackled with ease. 

With nearly 30 East Texans in the Big 12 this season, it is sure to be a fun football season. 

  Big 12 Media Days kicks off with East Texas style

    Big 12 Media Days kicks off with East Texas style

    Monday, July 17 2017
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff

    Big 12 Media Days is meant to preview the season, talk some football, and figure out who might be this year's breakout super star. But when you have fun-loving East Texans in the mix the conversation can take a turn for the fashionable side.  "It's a clip-on, it's a clip-on bow-tie." whispers Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech receiver, about his teammate Keke Coutee.  Representing Texas Tech both Dylan Cantrell of Whitehouse and Lufkin native Keke Coutee put on their be...

    Big 12 Media Days is meant to preview the season, talk some football, and figure out who might be this year's breakout super star. But when you have fun-loving East Texans in the mix the conversation can take a turn for the fashionable side.  "It's a clip-on, it's a clip-on bow-tie." whispers Dylan Cantrell, Texas Tech receiver, about his teammate Keke Coutee.  Representing Texas Tech both Dylan Cantrell of Whitehouse and Lufkin native Keke Coutee put on their be...

