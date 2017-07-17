Hope for medical care

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report on Marshall ISD's decision to move the start of school to the second week of September.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will let you know if you can expect to continue having dry skies in the weather where you live. Your new forecast at 10.
Less than a month after the only hospital in the county shut down, Houston county residents got some promising medical news. Caleb Beames has a new report on the clinic that reopened in Crockett today.
Legislators from across Texas are heading to Austin for a special legislative session. The session, which convenes Tuesday, was called by Governor Abbott after the regular session ended.
One week after a blind puppy was stolen from an East Texas yard, it's returned. But there is still another missing.
We're getting a new look from dash-cam video of a near drowning in an East Texas Lake.
Susan Anderson is the coordinator for the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition.
Marshall, Texas, Independent School District students today got an extension to their summer break. The tradeoff is their school days got a little longer.
