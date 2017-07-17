ETX mother shares officers' act of kindness for her autistic son

An East Texas mother’s Facebook posts about two police officers’ act of kindness towards her autistic son has gone viral.

In appreciate of the gesture, Sherry Hillard turned to Facebook to let others know what the officers did for her son.

In her post, Hillard states she had called authorities when her Autistic son, John, was having a meltdown. When officers arrived on scene, Hillard says they did not know much about autism but they stayed, listened, learned and helped John.

According to Hillard, John’s meltdown began after not being able to find a shirt like the one worn by character Joe on "Blue’s Clues." The officers calmed him down and went above and beyond to buy him a blue shirt and then drew in the square designs.

A few days after her original post, Hillard posted she had been able to track down a shirt similar to the "Blue's Clues" character.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.