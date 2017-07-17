East Texas First Responders discuss race to save drowning toddler's life

Susan Anderson is the coordinator for the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition.More >>
Susan Anderson is the coordinator for the East Texas Substance Abuse Coalition.More >>
Marshall, Texas, Independent School District students today got an extension to their summer break. The tradeoff is their school days got a little longer.More >>
Marshall, Texas, Independent School District students today got an extension to their summer break. The tradeoff is their school days got a little longer.More >>
An East Texas mother’s Facebook posts about two police officers’ act of kindness towards her autistic son has gone viral.More >>
An East Texas mother’s Facebook posts about two police officers’ act of kindness towards her autistic son has gone viral.More >>
Sulphur Springs police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of an individual.More >>
Sulphur Springs police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of an individual.More >>
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is more than an emergency shelter for the homeless. Soon, even more East Texans will have help fighting substance abuse through the ministry's New Creation Discipleship Recovery Program.More >>
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview is more than an emergency shelter for the homeless. Soon, even more East Texans will have help fighting substance abuse through the ministry's New Creation Discipleship Recovery Program.More >>