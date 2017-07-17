Sulphur Springs police searching for robbery suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sulphur Springs police searching for robbery suspect

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Source: Via Sulphur Springs Police Department Facebook
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) -

Sulphur Springs police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of an individual.

Police say the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. at Juan Pablo's restaurant in Sulphur Springs.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle was released Monday on social media. The vehicle has a front windshield sticker that reads "We Buy Houses."

To provide information on the case, contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.

