Sulphur Springs police searching for robbery suspect

Sulphur Springs police are searching for a suspect in a robbery of an individual.

Police say the incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. at Juan Pablo's restaurant in Sulphur Springs.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle was released Monday on social media. The vehicle has a front windshield sticker that reads "We Buy Houses."

To provide information on the case, contact the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.