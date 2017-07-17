Jury selected, trial begins tomorrow for Tyler man accused of murder

A jury was selected Monday and a trial will begin tomorrow for the East Texas man accused of murdering a man during a robbery.

Joshua Scales, 30, of Tyler is charged with the murder of Jordan Ladue, 30 on July 14, 2016.

Scales was arrested a few days later in Reklaw at a relative's residence.

Plea agreements were reached in February for four other people arrested in relation to the murder, and all have been sentenced:

Tammy Lynn Roberson, also known by the last name of Dilbeck, pleaded guilty to drug charges, including the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and for possession. She was sentenced to 18 years in prison. She becomes eligible for parole in December.

Jana Lang entered a guilty plea to a charge of tampering with physical evidence under a plea agreement and was sentenced to 5 years in prison. The capital murder charge against her was dismissed.

Ralph Paul Pressley III was sentenced in January to 8 years in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm. He is eligible for parole in July. Two charges of tampering with physical evidence were dismissed under the plea agreement.

Casey Blane Luna pleaded guilty in February to criminal child negligence and unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison. The capital murder charge against him was dismissed on Feb 23. He becomes eligible for parole in March 2018.

A mistrial was declared in the case in June. Scales was originally indicted for capital murder in the case but in May was indicted on a murder charge.

Scales is in the Smith County Jail on a $1,000,000 dollar bond.

Opening arguments in the jury trial are scheduled to begin tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Christi Kennedy's Courtroom.

