Dashcam video released of response to a near drowning in Whitehouse

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of law enforcement response of a near drowning in Whitehouse, Sunday.

A child was taken to the hospital after nearly drowning at Hill Creek Park. The 14-month-old girl is expected to be ok. She was transported to Children's Hospital in Dallas as a precaution and was expected to be released today.

The parents of the child say they were not paying attention momentarily and the child went into the water.

Smith County Game Warden Brad Clark said they received the call around 4 p.m. The Smith County Sheriff's Office, ETMC EMS, Tyler Police Department, and Whitehouse Police and Fire Departments responded.

The incident remains under investigation.

