Be on the lookout for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Tyler next week.

The wienermobile is currently on a journey across the country and will be heading into Tyler on July 27th.

Oscar Mayer will be hosting different events throughout East Texas throughout the week.

You can catch the wienermobile at these Brookshire's locations:

July 27 at Brookshire's, 2743 E. Fifth Street, in Tyler from 2-4 p.m.

July 28 at Brookshire's, 100 Rice Road, in Tyler from 12-5 p.m.

July 29 at Brookshire's, 20100 Highway 155 S., in Flint from 12-5 p.m.

July 30 at Brookshire's, 521 S. Main, in Lindale from 12-5 p.m.

The whole family can enjoy getting their picture taken with the wienermobile, playing cornhole, and taking home a wiener whistle.

