Be on the lookout for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of law enforcement response of a near drowning in Whitehouse, Sunday.More >>
The Smith County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam video of law enforcement response of a near drowning in Whitehouse, Sunday.More >>
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Tyler next week.More >>
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be rolling into Tyler next week.More >>
A Smith County Commissioner has announced her intentions to seek another term.More >>
A Smith County Commissioner has announced her intentions to seek another term.More >>
An 18 wheeler has overturned and is blocking traffic on Troup Highway.More >>
An 18 wheeler has overturned and is blocking traffic on Troup Highway.More >>